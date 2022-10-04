Xiaomi Launches 12T And 12T Pro; Check Expected Price, Specifications And Features Here

The Chinese consumer electronic manufacturer Xiaomi has launched its new flagship phones 12T and 12T Pro at its “Make Moments Mega” event in Munich, Germany. The company also live streamed the whole launch on their website as well the social media handles. However the company has not made any statement for its availability in the Indian market.

Xiaomi also launched vacuum cleaner, Gen-2 Qled TV, Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro, Redmi Pad globally. However it is not clear if it will make it to the Indian market or not.

Xiaomi 12T Specifications, Price:

Xiaomi 12T will have a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate panel, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and 2712 x 1220p resolution . Talking about the chipset, it is set to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. The Xiaomi 12T 8GB+128GB model is priced at Rs 48,453 (converted price).

Talking about the camera, the smartphone will have a triple camera set up at the back- 108 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, and 2 MP macro sensor. The front camera is a 20 MP camera. It will have a huge battery pack of 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. It will run on Android 12 based MIUI 12 out of the box.



Xiaomi 12T Pro Specifications, Price:

The Xiaomi 12T Pro is quite similar to its smaller variant 12T. However, the key difference is, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and it will feature a 200 MP primary camera at the rear. The Xiaomi 12T 8GB+128GB model is priced at Rs 60,523.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro comes with Samsung's 200-megapixel HP1 camera sensor and is said to take crisp and clear pictures even in the low light. Xiaomi also claims that it has improved the stability of the phone.