New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: It has only been a few days into the new year and Xiaomi has launched yet another mid-range smartphone series Xiaomi 11i as treat for customers in India. Promising full charing in just 15 minutes Xiaomi 11i 5G and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G was launched on Thursday, January 6.

Check Xiaomi 11i and 11i Hypercharge specifications, features, and Price here:

Xiaomi 11i, 11i Hypercharge: Price in India

The newly launched smartphones by Xiaomi comes in different models. The Xiaomi 11i phone’s price in India starts at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM variant, and the 8GB RAM option costs 26,999 while The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge’s price starts at Rs 26,999 (6GB + 128GB) and Rs 28,999 for the 8GB variant. However, customers have to pay Extra Rs 3,999 for adapter of Xiaomi 120W HyperCharge.

Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge: Specifications

More or less the specifications of both the phones that Xiaomi 11i and 11i Hypercharge are similar to each other. The only known difference is their charging speeds and the battery.

Both phones offer a 6.67-inch full HD+ (2400 x 1080) display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 360 Hz touch sampling rate. The peak brightness is 1200 nits with 700 nits of typical brightness. This is a G-OLED (in-cell) display.

Meanwhile, the phones are powered by the Mediatek 920 Dimensity chipset and this is a dual-SIM device with support for a MicroSD slot in one of the nano-slots. Expandable storage support is 1TB. The phones have Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, IR Blaster, and X-Axis Liner vibration.

Coming to the Camera, the phones back a108MP (Samsung HM2 sensor) with 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 2MP Macro camera also they have dual Native ISO and the front camera is 16 MP. The phones run MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, and will be one of the first to get MIUI 13.

Let us also tell you that, the Hypercharge variant of the Xiaomi 11 series battery lifespan will not be impacted despite the high charging speeds. Xiaomi claims that the battery will continue to hold around 80 percent of the battery life span even after 800 charging cycles.

Xiaomi has not revealed any date for the phones to come in the market but it is likely phones will hit the Indian market soon.

Posted By: Ashita Singh