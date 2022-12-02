Xiaomi, iQOO Postpone Launch Of Their Smartphones; Here's Why

Chinese technology lovers will have to wait for the entry of new smartphones as all the major launches including the Xiaomi 13 series, and the iQoo 11 series which were supposed to launch on 1st December and 2nd December this year have been postponed.

The reports state that Jiang Zemin, the former general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, passed away, which is why the launch has been delayed. Notably, to express grief, every official website has added a black page to their website. No new official dates for the launch have been revealed by the companies as of now. However, the reports state that the companies can launch their respective smartphones later this week.

The popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer was supposed to launch the Xiaomi 13 series, a smartwatch and its latest MIUI based on Android 13. The flagship series was set to feature a curved display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a sharp Leica-powered camera lens and will provide 256GB of internal storage, and up to 12GB of RAM. A 4800mAh battery with built-in support for 120W fast charging is said to power it.

Additionally, the performance-focused smartphone iQoo was supposed to launch the iQoo 11 series, whose launch was also planned for the first week of December, but has been delayed. The E6 AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 4,700mAh battery with 200W wired and 50W wireless charging, 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, and 16-megapixel selfie shooter are all rumoured to be included in the phone, which has already been leaked.

Furthermore, the Dimensity 8200 chip from MediaTek was supposed to launch on December 1. According to a poster shared by the company, it is evident that the chipset would be an energy-efficient option for the manufacturers.