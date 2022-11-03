Xiaomi Introduces 12S Ultra Concept Phone Featuring 1-inch Rear Camera Sensor

Xiaomi unveils a concept phone which can work as a camera and a phone.

By Ashish Singh
Thu, 03 Nov 2022 01:20 PM IST
The Chinese phone developer and manufacturer Xiaomi in collaboration with Leica, a camera lens manufacturer company, has unveiled a new concept phone on the Chinese networking website. The user can connect a DSLR lens and work as both a camera and a phone.

The company recently unveiled the 12S Ultra Concept phone, which can mount Leica M lenses and functions as both a smartphone and a camera. The phone is using Leica Summilux- M 35mm f/1.4 ASPH lens which is popular for its crisp results.

On Weibo, the website on which the phone was posted mentioned that the handset is featuring a 1-inch sensor of Sony IMX989 with 10-bit RAW support with a circular ring.

Talking about the protection, the lens of the camera is protected by sapphire glass in order to avoid scratches, dust, and bumps said 9to5Google report.

As a concept phone, it is unknown whether the 12S Ultra Concept Phone will be mass-produced, but reports indicate that the company produced 10 units of this phone. According to an Engadget report, each concept smartphone costs $41,210 (approximately Rs 34,10,780) and has been shipped to selected influencers for review.

The smartphones have seen an evolution of cameras. From featuring a small single-lens camera to getting a quad camera set up including a telephoto lens, macro lens, ultrawide lens, and a crisp primary shooter. The front cameras available today are far better when compared to the initial days of built-in camera phones.

