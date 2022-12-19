Xiaomi Confirms Launch Of Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus On THIS Date

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi has announced that it would be launching its Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G along with Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G on January 5, 2022. With this, India would see another smartphone in the 200 MP camera category. Adding on to this, the company claims that the Redmi Note 12 Pro’s “Super OIS” will be a segment-first.

This came after the company has already launched both the phones in China and had seen a great response from the buyers. The phone will succeed the existing Note 11 series with three variants namely - Pro+, Pro, and 11S.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Specifications:

According to the reports, the Indian trim of Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G would feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution along with a refresh rate panel of up to 120Hz. Under the hood, the phone would feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 octa-core processor paired with (up to) 12GB RAM and Mali-G68 GPU for better video streaming and gaming. With this, the phone will get a storage of 256GB and would be powered by a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

In terms of optics, the phone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For taking selfies and doing video calls, the phone features a 16 MP front camera.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Expected Price In India:

The all-new Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G which is available in China for CNY 1,699 may penetrate the Indian market with a price tag of somewhere around Rs 20,000. However, the company has not made an official statement about the price in India.