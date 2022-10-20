Xiaomi Collaborates With Airtel, Users To Enjoy Seamless Internet With 5G Services

All the Xiaomi and Redmi premium phones will have 5G services after Xiaomi has announced its strategic partnership with Airtel. According to the collaboration, the Airtel 5G Plus will soon be available in the Xiaomi and Redmi handsets across categories.

After it will be available, all the users need to do is change the network settings to 5G/LTE/3G (Auto) and that is it. The Airtel NSA model will let the users witness 5G services without even changing tariff plans and SIM Cards.

“Xiaomi India has always played a key role in democratizing technology for the masses. Our entire 5G smartphone portfolio enables consumers to access 5G services across India. Xiaomi's ability to partner with Airtel to offer best-in-class technology allows consumers to be at the forefront of the 5G revolution in India. With high speeds, superior reliability, and negligible latency, the 5G service expands its mobile ecosystem into new areas in the coming time,” said Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, of Xiaomi India.

“At Airtel, we continuously improve the mobile experience through strong collaborations that are pushing 5G adoption to new levels. We are excited to work with Xiaomi to further advance the 5G ecosystem. All existing 4G SIMs are 5G-enabled, so customers can enjoy lightning-fast 5G services at no extra charge by simply choosing the 5G network on Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones, we are rolling out 5G in more cities in the coming future;” said Shashwat Sharma, director of Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel.

On the other hand, Xiaomi has done 5G tests on different frequencies. The phones which got tested are Xiaomi 12 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11i, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T, and Mi 10. All the users using these phones are asked to change the network settings.