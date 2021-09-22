Though the company has not revealed details about its upcoming series, it is believed that the upcoming smartphone will be an upgraded version of the Xiaomi CC lineup, which was introduced in 2019 in the Chinese market.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Chinese mobile manufacturer Xiaomi announced on Wednesday that it is all set to launch its new smartphone series -- ‘Civi’ in China on September 27. The smartphone will attract youths as it will have several classy and modern features, including slim build structure.

The Mi CC9 lineup includes models like -- Mi CC9, Mi CC9e, Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition, and Mi CC9 Pro.

Apart from this, the company is also going to release another smartphone -- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will hit the Indian market on September 29. Also last week this smartphone was launched in the global market.

The company has also not announced whether the smartphone will be launched in the Indian market or not.

Meanwhile, the company announced the launch date and time of the Xiaomi civic on the micro-blogging website ‘Weibo’.

According to the information given over the site, the launch will take place at 2 pm CST Asia (11:30 am IST) on September 27.

Apart from this, the company also shared a teaser of the upcoming series over the micro-blogging site, which emphasiaed the lightweight design as well as the enhanced camera quality of the smartphone.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen