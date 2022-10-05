Xiaomi Begins Sale Of 'Redmi Pad' In India; Know Features, Prices And Other Details Here

During the launch event in Munich, Germany, Xiaomi also launched its new first in the segment Redmi Pad. However, unlike other gadgets, this tablet is launched in India today. The pricing of Redmi Pad Starts at Rs 14,999 (without any offers) in India. The tablet features an Android 12 OS. Here are all the specifications that you should know about the product.

For the binge watcher & content lover in you, the #RedmiPad is definitely #TheRightChoice and your best bet. ❤️



Entertainment is absolutely seamless and here's why...



Sale goes live at 12 PM tomorrow: https://t.co/ToFObPCskM pic.twitter.com/zPniUPM7YV — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) October 4, 2022

Specifications:

The Redmi Pad features a 10.2-inch 2K (1440p) display with 400 nits brightness and 90Hz refresh rate panel. It runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, a brand new 4G chipset in the town. However we expected that the tab will support 5G network. The consumers can get up to 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage which can be later expanded.

The tablet will feature quad speakers, Dolby Atmos support, with a massive battery pack of 8,000mAh. It supports fast charging and comes with 8W fast charging and an in-box 22.5W charging adapter. The tablet has Android 12 with MIUI 13.

The tablet also has an 8 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. The dimensions here are 250.5 x 158.1 x 7.1mm and the tablet weighs 465 grams.

Redmi Pad Price:

The starting price for Redmi Pad is from Rs 14,999 for the 3GB RAM + 64 GB storage model, Rs 17,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage mode and Rs 19,999 for the top end model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

However, there is an initial offer for the customers by the brand. The Redmi Pad will be available for Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 for all three variants. The tablet will be available on Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart and retailers from October 5th at 12:00 PM (IST). The tablet is also available in three colours: Graphite Grey, Moonlight Silver, and Mint Green.