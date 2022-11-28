Xiaomi 13 Series Official Launch Date Revealed: Check Expected Specifications, Price Here

The much-awaited Xiaomi 13 series which is said to feature Qualcomm's all-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Leica-based camera is now official. The company has revealed that it would be launching the Xiaomi 13 series on 1st December in China.

The company is all set to launch the successor of the Xiaomi 12 series. However, the launch will include Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro whereas the Xiaomi 13S Ultra could launch in the next year.

Xiaomi 13 Series Expected Specifications:

The phone will entirely run on the Android 13-based MIUI 14. According to the reports, the Xiaomi 13 series is likely to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC chipset along with a 2K resolution curved AMOLED display. However, the company has already teased the design on its Weibo page which confirms thinner bezels and a curved display. Not only this, the poster has Leica mentioned on it which hints that the phone could feature a Leica-powered primary shooter along with its ultra-wide and telephoto lens.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 13 is likely to feature a 6.2-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate panel and is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. With this, we are expecting 12GB RAM and 256 GB inbuilt memory, and a 4,700mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the phone could feature a 50MP Sony IMX8-series primary shooter and a big and smart 32 MP front camera.

Xiaomi 13 Series Expected Price And Availability:

The phone would be launched in China first, there are no official statements made on the release in India. The phone could see a bit of a price hike if it's compared to its predecessor, the Xiaomi 12 Pro (the only variant available in India).