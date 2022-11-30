Xiaomi 13 Pro To Feature Sony IMX989 Camera Sensor; Check Leaked Specifications Here

Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is set to release the much-anticipated Xiaomi 13 series, along with the latest MIUI 14 skin. The phones will come in two variants: Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. In addition, the company is expected to release the Watch S2 smartwatch and the Xiaomi Buds 4 TWS earphones.

Just a day before the launch, Xiaomi has teased some camera details of the phone and confirmed that the phone will feature Sony IMX989 sensor, similar to the predecessor Xiaomi 12S Ultra. The confirmations make it evident that the Xiaomi 13 Pro would feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 sensor along with a 75mm telephoto Leica optical lens (branding can be seen on the teaser). This would arguably be the best camera provided by the smartphone maker.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is expected to power the Xiaomi 13 series, which could include expensive OLED curved displays. However, some reports also cite the possibility of a flat screen and flat sides in the series' base trim. An octa-core processor with three efficiency cores running at 2.02GHz could be used in the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

The upcoming flagship Xiaomi 13 Pro might come with two RAM options—8GB and 12GB—and a 6.7-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED screen. The phone may support 120watt fast charging and have a 4,800mAh battery, according to rumours. According to numerous reports, the phone may also support wireless fast charging and reverse charging.

Along with the smartphone series, Xiaomi will launch MIUI 14 tomorrow. Some users who filled out the beta registration forms have already received them. Notably, the MIUI 14 is based on Android 13, and it will have a better user interface and more personalization options. The new MIUI will also include enhanced functionality and updated system apps.