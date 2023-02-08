Xiaomi 13 Pro To Be Launched In India On Feb 26, To Take On Rival OnePlus 11; Details Inside

Xiaomi, the prominent Chinese smartphone maker that has built a fan base all across the country thanks to its top-notch specs and reasonable pricing, has confirmed the debut of its 13 Pro, the company's next-generation flagship phone. The company revealed the launch date the day after OnePlus released its flagship phones.

According to the company, the phone would be launched on February 26, 2023, in India among some other countries. The Xiaomi 13 Pro would feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and Leica-powered triple camera setup.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications:

The Xiaomi 13 Pro could feature a 6.73-inch curved 2K (1440p) LTPO AMOLED display along with a variable refresh rate panel of 120Hz. Under the hood, the phone would get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which is currently available in the Galaxy S23 series and OnePlus 11 5G. The Xiaomi 13 Pro could also get up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM along with 512GB of UFS4.0 storage and is expected to run on Xiaomi’s MIUI 14 based on Android 13. The phone will house a 4,820mAh battery with 120W fast charging support ( 50W wireless charging support) and there could be reverse charging on offer too.

In addition, the phone could have twin stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, Wi-Fi 6, and IP68 water and dust resistance certifications.

Speaking of the optics, the phone could see a triple camera setup with a 50MP main Sony IMX989 sensor with optical image stabilisation along with the 50MP ultrawide lens and another 50MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. The phone could also get the capability to record 8k video as well.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Price:

In China, there are four trims of the Xiaomi 13 Pro: 8GB/128GB for CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs 59,300), 8GB/256GB for CNY 5,399 (approximately Rs 64,000), 12GB/256GB for CNY 5,799 (approximately Rs 69,000), and 12GB/512GB for CNY 6,299 (approximately Rs 75,000).