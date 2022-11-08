Xiaomi 13 Pro Design Leaked Online Ahead Of Launch; Check Expected Specifications Here

The design and some specifications of Xiaomi 13 Pro has surfaced online, scroll down to know what is expected.

Tue, 08 Nov 2022 10:18 AM IST
Xiaomi 13 Pro Design Leaked Online Ahead Of Launch; Check Expected Specifications Here

The upcoming round flagship, Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected to launch soon globally. However, before the launch date is confirmed, the renders of the phones have been leaked. Not only renders but some of the specifications have also been leaked. Talking about what’s new, the reports suggest the phone could see the dynamic island feature which only iPhone 14 Pro models have. The phones will also see a massive design change.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Leaked Renders

The renders suggest that the phone will see a curved display along with a punch-hole front camera design on the top centre of the screen. There are thin visible bezels around the screen. Talking about the rear side of the phone, the phone features a triple camera setup and a glossy back. There are volume and power buttons on the right side located along with a SIM tray, bottom-firing speakers, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications (rumoured)

According to a leaked Xiaomi 13 Pro spec sheet, the phone is set to feature a 6.65-inch E6 LTPO panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate panel. It can get a 4,800mAh battery along with a 120W fast charging option in collaboration with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC chipset and run on MIUI 14 skin built on Android 13.

Talking about the optics, the phone will feature a 50 MP primary shooter along with 50 MP of ultrawide and telephoto lenses. The phone will feature a 32 MP front camera for selfies and video calls. However, no Leica lens branding is seen on the phone so far.

