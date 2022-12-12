Xiaomi 13 And Xiaomi 13 Pro Launched With MIUI 14; Check Specifications And Price Here

The much-awaited Xiaomi flagship series has been unveiled in China with the recently launched Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and Leica-powered lenses. As reported, Xiaomi has launched two trims namely Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro along with the all-new MIUI 14.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications:

The top-notch flagship phone Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a 6.73-inch curved 2K (1440p) LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1900 nits. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage. The phone runs on Xiaomi’s MIUI 14 based on Android 13. The phone has a 4,820mAh battery with 120W fast wired and 50W wireless charging and also supports 10W reverse wireless charging.

In terms of optics, the top-end smartphone features a 50MP Sony IMX989 primary shooter along with a 50 MP ultra wide-angle and another 50MP telephoto sensor behind an f/2.0 floating lens for 3x optical zoom. The phone is capable of recording footage in 8K at 24fps.

Xiaomi 13 Specifications:

The flagship base trim Xiaomi 13 sports a 6.36-inch flat 1080p AMOLED (non-LTPO) display with a 120 Hz refresh rate panel. Like its elder sibling, the phone is also powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor along with 4,500mAh with 67W fast wired and 50W wireless charging support. The phone has up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS4.0 storage with MIUI14.

For photography and videography, the phone sports a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra wide-angle, and 10 MP telephoto sensor for 3x optical zoom.

Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro Prices:

The Xiaomi 13 will be offered in four different configurations, each costing CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 47,400), CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs 51,00), CNY 4,599 (approximately Rs 54,500), and CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs 59,300).

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will also be offered in four different configurations, with prices ranging from CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,300) for 8GB/128GB to CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs 64,000), CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs 69,000), and CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs 75,000).

Notably, the phones will first be available in the Chinese market but will soon be available in the global market, confirmed the company.