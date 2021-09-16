New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Chinese mobile manufacturing firm on Wednesday launched its highly-anticipated 11 T series that has three models -- Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.



Xiaomi is famous for introducing smartphones with numerous features and specifications. If you are interested in buying any of these handsets from the all-new Xiaomi 11 T series, then take a look at its features, specifications, and price:



Xiaomi 11T -- Price, specifications, and features



The Xiaomi 11T smartphone comes with a dual-SIM slot and works on Android 11. Xiaomi 11T has a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra processor.



Talking about the camera specifications, then it has a triple rear camera setup. The primary camera of the phone is of 108MP main sensor while the secondary camera is of 8MP ultra-wide shooter. The front camera of the phone is 16 MP which will allow users to click selfies and make video calls.



The Xiaomi 11T smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, and Dolby Atmos. Apart from this, the smartphone will get a 5000mAh battery with 67W Xiaomi turbocharging support, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR) blaster, and USB Type-C port.



Prices according to storage variants



Xiaomi 11T 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Price: 499 Euro approximately Rs 43,300



Xiaomi 11T 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, Price: 549 Euro approximately Rs 47,700



Xiaomi 11T Pro -- Price, specifications, and features



The Xiaomi 11T pro smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display, with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and works on Android 11. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor and supports HDR10+.



Xiaomi 11T pro has the same triple rear camera setup as Xiaomi 11T which means that the primary camera of the smartphone is of the 108-MP primary sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a telemacro shooter.



Apart from this, the smartphone has a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge fast charging, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR) blaster, and USB Type-C. the port will be available.



Prices according to storage variants



Xiaomi 11T Pro 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Price: 649 Euro (approximately Rs 56,400)



Xiaomi 11T Pro 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, Price: 699 Euro (about Rs 60,700)



Xiaomi 11T Pro 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, Price: 749 Euro (approximately Rs 65,000)



Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE -- Price, specifications, and features



The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with a 6.55 -inch Full HD Plus flat AMOLED true-colour display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor and has a dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5.



The phone has a triple rear camera setup, where its primary camera is of the 64-megapixel primary sensor, with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter. The Xiaomi 11 T pro will have a 20 MP front camera.



The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will also have a 4,250mAh battery with support for 33W charging, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR) blaster, and USB Type-C port.



Prices according to storage variants



Xiaomi 11 Lite 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Price: 349 Euro (approximately Rs 30,300)



Xiaomi 11 Lite 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Price: 399 Euro (approximately Rs 34,600)



The company is yet to disclose the price of the 8 GB + 256 GB storage variant.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen