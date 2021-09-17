New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The budget-friendly brand, Xiaomi is all set to launch its new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE on September 29. Xiaomi took to its Twitter handle and tweeted the launch date of Xiaomi Lite 5G NE. The company unveiled the smartphone alongside the Xiaomi 11 T series which included -- Xiaomi 11 T and 11 T pro. Xiaomi claims that its Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will be India's lightest and thinnest 5G smartphone and it will be an upgraded version of the Mi 11 Lite which was launched in June this year. The company claims that the phone is loaded with features and supports the latest Dolby Vision, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC chipset.



Specifications of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE:



Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with Dual SIM (Nano) support. The phone will work on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and will have a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 10-bit flat AMOLED true-colour display along with a 90Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC chipset.



While talking about the camera specifications of the phone, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie camera at the front.



Expected Price:



The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE can be launched in India for 349 euros (about Rs 30,200) whereas, the company can offer an 8GB + 128GB storage model for 399 euros (about Rs 34,500). While the top model 8GB + 256GB storage option can be launched at a price of Rs 40,000. However, the company is yet to make an official announcement regarding the price of the phone.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen