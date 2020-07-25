In the first quarter of 2020 as per a report by Strategy Analytics, Samsung Galaxy A51 was the “best-selling” android smartphone in the world.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In a piece of good news for tech freaks across the country, world’s no. 1 bestselling android smartphone Samsung Galaxy A51 has just got cheaper in India. The smartphone was launched in India in May at a price starting at Rs 27,999. Now, as a treat to the buyers, the smartphone can be purchased at Rs. 26,999 at a price cut of Rs. 1000. However, the 6 GB RAM of Galaxy A51 has not met any price cut yet. It is still available at the same price of Rs. 25,250.

Check out the specification of A51:

Galaxy A51 is available with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

It provides a cinematic view experience with a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display and a resolution of 1080x2400p.

It is powered by Octa-core (2.3 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad-core, Cortex A53) processor.

The smartphone runs on the Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 chipset.

It comes in Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Black, and Prism Crush Blue colours.

It has a 32MP camera on the front and a quad-camera set up on the back. It offers a 48 MP with aperture f/2.0, 12MP with an aperture f/2.2, 5 MP with aperture f/2.4, and a 5MP with a sensor f/2.2.

It offers dual SIM support with a microSD card slot.

Connectivity options on the handset include USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth v5.0, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi.

The smartphone is claimed to deliver 15 hours of internet usage time with a 400mAh battery.

The various sensors that the smartphone provides are face unlock, fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, and Samsung Pay which will let you do the contactless payments.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma