World Television Day 2022: From Idiot Box To Smart TV, Evolution Of Television

A significant invention that has changed the world is television. Televisions have evolved since their introduction in the 1930s to become an indispensable aspect of daily life for billions of people. However, over the years, televisions have undergone a significant technological evolution. The iconic cathode ray tube (CRT), which first replaced the cathode ray tube (CRT), was later succeeded by the contemporary flat-screen display. The ability to entertain billions of people increases as technology develops.

The development of electronic televisions aided in the continued growth of the global economy. Only black-and-white televisions were initially available for purchase; colour televisions didn't become widely used until after World War II. Following broadcasts by Ed Logg's appliance company in 1951, other nations began manufacturing televisions in significant quantities. Although they were primarily sold to local customers, these sets also boosted the economies of other nations. Over time, televisions spread to the point where almost every home had one. If you are looking for the evolution of TVs, here it is:

1927: First Electronic TV

The first ever electronic television was made by a 21 years old boy which used a beam of electrons to display the system's captured moving images.

1934: Introduction Of Cathode Ray Tube

After the enhancement of technology and putting in a lot of ideas, Telefunken managed to create the first-ever electronic cathode ray tube television. Notably, France, the UK, and the United States also accepted it widely.



1949: The Entry Of Philips

The well-known brand Philips introduced its first-ever television back in 1949. It looked like a big wooden box that was heavy and had panels in front of the screen.

1950: First TV With Remote Control

Zenith Radio Corporation created the Lazy Bones, the first remote control. It was a remote control that was wired to the television, and because it moved the TV dial by activating a small motor, its operation was more mechanical than electronic.

1954: Introduction Of Colour TV

The introduction of colour television was a significant technological advancement. It was founded on a series of fields based on the still-used primary colours red, green, and blue (RGB).

1955: Wireless Remote TV

After five years of the launch, a television with wireless remote control was introduced in the market. Four light sensors were placed in each corner of the television to make it work. Each sensor served a specific purpose, such as adjusting the volume or turning the dial to one side or the other.



1960: First Portable Television

The 8-inch, black-and-white Sony TV8-301 which was powered by two internal 6-volt batteries or mains power became the first-ever portable television. However, it was a heavy option as it weighed over 6 Kg.

1997: Introduction of Flat Screen Plasma TV

Philps introduced a 42-inch flat-screen television that worked on plasma technology. It was way more expensive than any luxury and cost around 15,000 Euros at the time of launch.

2008: First 3-D TV

Hyundai, which is known for its cars, was the first one to introduce a 3D television in Japan. Notably, the television was offered a 46-inch screen and a full HD display.

2009: First Ever LED TV

Samsung became the first ever brand to roll out its first edge-lit LED TV. The television was offered with vivid colours, a sharp display, and an ultra high contrast ratio. Since the company used LED technology, it was able to produce the thinnest TV in the world.

2011: Smart TVs

With the Internet and a variety of content-consuming platforms available, the concept of smart TVs got introduced.