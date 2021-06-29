On the occasion of the World Social Media Day 2021, here we bring you 5 desi Indian apps which help you socialize with your near and dear ones. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Digitalization worked as a boon in the testing times of COVID-19 pandemic where people struggled to step out of the houses but yet kept in touch. All thanks to social media, the epidemic was tolerable and kept most of us sane amidst the difficult days.

Socializing is important, and no matter how much people criticize this generation for being hooked to their smartphones all the time, it is nearly impossible to survive on this planet without technology now. Therefore, a special day has been dedicated to social media on June 30, which is observed as the World Social Media Day.

Therefore, to acknowledge the special day here we bring you top 5 social media apps. And nope, we aren't talking about Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, but the Indian social media applications which we can proudly as use in our own languages too. Here, take a look:

Hike

Hike is one of the most successful social media apps of India. This is a chatting platform and is similar to WhatsApp. This app was launched in 2012 and is well-known for its user interface. Hike is also loved by Indians for its quirky stickers which add the desi element in chatting.

Koo

Koo is India's own version of microblogging site, Twitter. Here, you can talk, express your views and share audios and videos like Twitter. This app also gives you a facility of using Indian languages.

Friends

When TikTok was banned, it gave birth ti many new apps and Friends was one of them. This Indian app lets you create content in form of videos from any corner of the world. Created by Mrityunjay Patil and his aced team of professionals, this app can work as proud desi replacement of TikTok.

Share Chat

In this app you can form or be a part of various groups like PubG Gang, environmental groups, English speaking and many more. You may even create video content like TikTok here as well. This app too provides 15 Indian languages to choose from.

Mitro

Another alternative to Tiktok, this app lets the users create video content with filters and different features. Apps like these flooded the market when the Indian government decided to ban many Chinese apps like TikTok.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal