In the 21st century, media and society are so close-knit that sometimes it difficult to decide who shapes whom.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In the 21st century, media and society are so close-knit that sometimes it difficult to decide who shapes whom. It would not be an exaggeration to say that our day starts with social media and ends with it. In fact, social media has become an integral part of our lives to an extent that we have a day dedicated to celebrating the emergence of this extraordinary invention.

On this World Social Media Day 2021, celebrated every year on June 30, we bring to 3 must remember tips to keep your Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and secure.

Tips to keep Facebook, Instagram, Twitter secure

Tip 1: Create a tough password

Yes, the foremost thing to prevent your social media account from getting hacked is to create a password that cannot be decoded even a hundred times. Many of us keep simple passwords such as our date of birth, phone number, over even our very own name followed by 123. But that’s quite predictable for a hacker who either knows you or have access the basic information about you. Although it is true that simple passwords are easy to remember, but they can cost you a lot more. Therefore, always use an alphanumeric password. Use special characters and numbers with capitalized letters in between.

Tip 2: Change password frequently

Well, creating a strong password alone cannot secure your social media accounts. You need to frequently change them every now and then. This is because the hacker can learn your password through different ways. Sometimes, it can also leak if you log-in to a friend’s or public device. Therefore, you must keep updating the password to rule out the chance of your accounts getting hacked.



Tip 3: Two-Factor Authentication

Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram have the option of two-factor authentication. This is the best way to secure your accounts from any intruder. The two-factor authentication option notifies you if your account is logged in from any new or suspicious device. It will send a code to your registered number or email ID to confirm if it’s actually you who is trying to log in. Just activate the two-factor authentication option and stay tension-free.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha