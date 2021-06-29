World Asteroid Day: The special day is observed to celebrate the anniversary of the Siberian Tunguska event. Read on to know more about it

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Asteroid Day also known as International Asteroid Day is a UN-sanctioned annual global event that is observed on June 30th.

World Asteroid Day: History

On June 30 in 1908, the most harmful known asteroid-related event took place which was the Siberian Tunguska event. And it's the anniversary of this event, that World Asteroid Day is observed annually.

In December 2016 the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution A/RES/71/90 and declared June 30 as International Asteroid Day. This was to make people aware about the asteroid impact hazards.

On the proposal by the Association of Space Explorers, which was endorsed by committee on the Peaceful uses of Outer Space (COPUOS), The General Assembly decision was taken.

World Asteroid Day: Significance

100X Declaration is a declaration which is created by the work group of Asteroid Day, it appeals that not only specialists but everyone can sign this declaration. Asteroid Day and 100X Declaration are for the public to make them realize that asteroids hit the Earth all the time and about Earth's vulnerability. The aim of the International Asteroid Day is to spread awareness about asteroid impact hazards and to inform them about the crisis communication for actions which are to be taken in case of credible Near - Earth object threat. Near - Earth objects ( NEOS ) are asteroid or comet, which are passing very close to Earth's orbit.

The United Nations Office for the Outer Space Affairs ( UNOOSA ), which worked on NEOs has demanded an international response. On this recommendation, endorsed by the committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space ( COPUOS ) Iin 2013, the International Asteroid Warning Network ( IAWN ) and the Space Mission Planning Advisory Group ( SMPAG ) were established in 2014. International Days are occasions to educate the public on globally concerned issues. Asteroids are going to play a big role in future exploration of space. Asteroid Day is observed to promote worldwide awareness and to educate the public about asteroids opportunity and risks.

World Asteroid Day: Celebration

The Asteroid Day events are mainly independently organized by universities, clubs, museums and space agencies etc. However, this time due to the global pandemic of COVID-19 most programs will be held online.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal