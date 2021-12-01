New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In order to mark the occasion of World AIDS Day and to support people who are fighting against AIDS, the tech giant Apple displayed the Red Apple logo in some of the Apple stores on December 1. The company also announced a charity initiative, which will start from December 6. Under this initiative, the company will donate $1 to the Global Fund for every purchase that is made with Apple Pay on Apple.com through the Apple store app or at a physical store in the US. The tech giant also said that with the help of this initiative, it will donate a maximum of $1 million.

Apple sells a bunch of Red colour products ranging from iPhone to Apple Watch bands. A portion from every purchase is sent to the Global Fund. Apple said that over 15 years of partnership with RED, the company nearly raised $270 million in the fight against global pandemics such as HIV / AIDS and Covid-19.

Every year on December 1, World AIDS Day is celebrated across the globe to create awareness and support people who are fighting the diseases. AIDS (acquired immune deficiency syndrome) is a disease, which is caused by HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) and currently, there is no cure for the disease.

Every year the World AIDS Day focuses on a specific theme, and this year's theme is "End inequalities. End AIDS. End pandemics".

"This year’s theme joins a growing list of challenges that World AIDS Day has alerted people to globally," states the UNAIDS website.

World AIDS Day is one of the 11 official global public health campaigns that are marked by the World Health Organisation (WHO)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen