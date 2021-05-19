Announced by Google’s keynote today, the innovation zeroed down at Project Starline makes two-way communication possible, but one is made to feel as if the second person is sitting right across the screen.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In the previous couple of decades, one small step by Google has usually resulted in a giant technological leap for humankind. In the same line of innovation-driven ambition, Google is now working on a video calling booth that, if successful, can become core to the more personal nature of video meetings in the near future.

Clay Bavor, Vice President, Virtual and Augmented Reality at Google said Wednesday: “This is Project Starline. Years in the making, it works like a magic window, bringing you together with friends, family, and coworkers, even when you're cities (or countries) apart.”

Currently experimental, Google’s Project Starline has been built on years of research and investments. Announced by Google’s keynote today, the innovation zeroed down at Project Starline makes two-way communication possible, but one is made to feel as if the second person is sitting right across the screen.

‘Goal is to make it affordable and accessible’: Google

In an official blog post titled, ‘Project Starline: Feel like you're there, together, Clay Bavor, Vice President, Virtual and Augmented Reality at Google, said that one of the things the company is most proud of is that as soon as you sit down and start talking, the technology fades into the background, and you can focus on what's most important: the person in front of you. Bavor added that the company’s goal is to make this technology ‘more affordable and accessible by bringing these advancements into Google’s suite of communication products.

Google, while highlighting the way this advancement has the potential to solve the important problem of wanting to be together with someone even when you physically can’t, said that the company will release more on Project Starline later in 2021. Project Starline is currently available in some of Google’s offices while relying on custom-built hardware and highly specialized equipment.

