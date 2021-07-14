The company reportedly found that Fleets are mostly being used by the users who are already actively tweeting in order to further amplify their tweets.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Twitter is ending its fleets' feature from August 3, the microblogging platform announced on Wednesday late evening. Twitter fleets — just like Instagram's stories and Whatsapp's status feature —is a full screen slide-based vanishing post format which disappears in 24 hours.

“We're removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff,” Twitter informed on Wednesday late evening. "We're sorry or you're welcome,” the platform added.

we're removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff



we're sorry or you're welcome — Twitter (@Twitter) July 14, 2021

From August 3 onwards, users will just see the live audio chat rooms on top of their timelines and no fleeting faces of the tweeples fleeting their ideas on Twitter with a 24-hour disappearing feature.

Why is Twitter shutting its fleets feature?

Twitter is widely seen as a platform for consuming news, events and live trends in popular culture. However, ever since its inception a huge number of Twitter users just do not join conversations on the microblogging platform and remain silent observers consuming the other conversations without becoming a part of it.

“We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter,” Ilya Brown, Twitter’s vice president of product, said in a statement. “But, in the time since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped,” he added.

“If we’re not evolving our approach and winding down features every once in a while – we’re not taking big enough chances,” Brown said. “We’ll continue to build new ways to participate in conversations, listening to feedback and changing direction when there may be a better way to serve people using Twitter,” Brown continued.

The company reportedly found that Fleets are mostly being used by the users who are already actively tweeting in order to further amplify their tweets. The company, while launching the fleets feature, had instead hoped that those who do not join active conversations through tweets will engage via fleets. The feature, therefore, could not reach its designated goal and less than a year after it was launched, the fleets will no longer be the part of Twitter's interface all over the world.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma