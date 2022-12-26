Windows 11 Update: Microsoft To Introduce 'Tabs' In Notepad, Claims Report

The American tech titan Microsoft which has recently rolled out its latest version of Windows last year has been getting a new set of features lately. Reportedly, an employee of the company has accidentally unveiled that the Windows 11 may soon get tabs for the Notepad for the users. This came after the employee shared a photo of the Notepad and wrote “Notepad in Windows 11 now has tabs!”

The Verge claims that the worker who posted a screenshot on Twitter was given a Microsoft internal warning that read, "Confidential" Avoid feature discussion and screenshotting. This indicates that the platform is actively developing the aforementioned feature and may soon make it available to users for use in daily tasks. The report asserts that the tweet was later removed. But by chance, Windows Central and other accounts noticed the post.

The tech giant Microsoft, according to the report, will launch the feature as a built-in tool, making it the first in the industry. Notably, the tech giant attempted to roll out a similar feature with a different name called sets, but it was not released to users and was not successful in rolling out. The reports further claim that Microsoft may soon launch the tool for the users in the coming weeks.

Users will be able to open multiple directories and folders within one window and multiple.txt files concurrently if the tabs feature is added to Notepad.

Recently, Microsoft announced the Snipping tool update through which users will now be able to take the snippets as well as record the screen as well. The aim to introduce this feature was to make the day-to-day tasks easier, and faster and reduce the reliability of third-party applications.