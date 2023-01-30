Windows 11 New Update Will Offer These 'Major Fixes'; Details Inside

AMERICAN technology company Microsoft has announced that it would be automatically updating the latest version of its recently launched Windows 11 as the 22H2 version. However, it has been provided that the users will get the new update in a phased manner. Currently, the users have Windows 11 version 21H2 as the latest version.

Taking to the support document, the company said, "Today we begin to automatically upgrade consumer and non-managed business devices running Windows 11, version 21H2 Home and Pro versions to Windows 11, version 22H2". According to the study, Microsoft has been using an automatic update strategy since Windows 10 to keep Windows users up to-date and secure with the current version.

“We've been using automatic updates to keep Windows users up to date and secure with supported versions of Windows since Windows 10. We're taking the same approach with Windows 11 to keep you safe and productive,” it further added in the document.

However, the company also stated that if a customer wishes to obtain the most recent version of Windows 11, they can do so immediately by clicking the 'Check Update' option. If your device is ready, you will see the Download and install option.

What Will Be Included In The Update:

Smart App Control, Credential Guard, Malicious and Vulnerable Driver Blocking, Security Hardening and Threat Protection Personal Information Encryption, WebAuthn APIs support ECC, Windows 11 SE High Stickers, Efficiency Video Coding, and other features.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has laid off almost 10,000 people as part of a technological layoff that includes Google, Meta, and other major businesses. On the other hand, the business has revealed plans to invest $10 billion in OpenAI, the inventors of the viral application ChatGPT, which has amassed a massive user base within months of its inception.

Microsoft has been an early investor in the company and is also in plans to integrate the artificially intelligent platform in many of the services it provides to the huge user base across the globe. It includes Azure, a Microsoft-run cloud computing platform that enables global access, management, and creation of applications and services