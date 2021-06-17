Windows 11: A teaser of the future of Windows was already shared by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella during his keynote address at this year’s Build developer conference.

Microsoft is going to reveal a makeover of its window operating system by next week. It is expected to launch Windows 11 on June 24. A teaser of the future of Windows was already shared by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella during his keynote address at this year's Build developer conference. Calling it "the next generation of Windows," Nadella said that he has been self-hosting it over the past several months.

Amid this exciting news here’s what to expect from Microsoft’s upcoming operating system.

What is the release date of Windows 11?

Windows 11 will be launched on June 24 in Microsoft's online event held at 8:30 pm IST (11 am ET). The event will be attended by Satya Nadella and Panos Panay, Microsoft’s chief product officer. First, the beta test of the operating system will be released and then it will be made available to the general public.

What are the new features of Windows 11?

Based on leaked screenshots of the new operating system Windows 11 will have a new start menu, home screen, startup sound and a Mac-like vibe. It is said that Windows 11 adopts visual changes found in Windows 10X.

Start menu:

Windows 11 is said to have a centred Start menu which has been simplified. You will be able to see standard icons that show pinned apps, recommended apps and files.

Taskbar:

The taskbar has been revamped in Windows 11. It is located in the centre just like Chrome OS featuring the start menu, default icons and search bar. The taskbar will have a dedicated button to add widgets.

Rounded corners on Windows and colourful folder icons:

Windows and menu will have rounded edges. Folder icons will also appear colourful. The animations will look more fluid now. Microsoft has also added new system sounds in Windows 11.

New Windows Store?

It was said that Windows 11 will feature a new Windows Store. However, the leaked screen shots does not reveal that.

