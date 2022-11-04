'Will Take A Decision After...': India Reacts After Elon Musk Announces $8 Fee For Twitter Blue Badge

TWITTER’s new chief Elon Musk earlier this week announced that getting a blue badge on Twitter will now cost users USD 8 per month. The decision received backlash from users, however, Musk showed defiance and defended his move.

Reacting to the development, India on Friday said that it is not aware of the procedure and is unclear. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that a decision will be taken after learning about the new subscription process.

“We are not aware of the process of paid subscription... We will take a decision based on the contours of this subscription service as and when it happens,” Arindam Bagchi said.

Meanwhile, it is still unclear whether users in India will have to pay USD 8 for a blue badge or whether the subscription fee will be different. Elon Musk has said that the subscription fee varies from country to country.

Talking about the features, the all-new paid subscription will give the user a verified profile along with preferences in search, comments, and tweets. Along with that, the users will get to post long videos or audio on the platform and see half the advertisement if compared to a non-subscribed user.

As soon as the richest person in the world took over the platform, it was in the news. Whether it is layoffs, changes, updates, or outages, everything has happened within this period of time. Not only this, Elon Musk has faced a huge backlash on his own social media platform for introducing the blue tick as a paid feature. Earlier, it was only limited to celebrities, sports personalities, and other high-profile individuals.

Recently Twitter went down in many parts of the world including India. As per Downdetector, the platform has witnessed ‘login issues’ and the reports spiked at 7 AM. Overall around 7,500 reports were received by the down-detecting platform.