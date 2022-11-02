Will Existing Verified Twitter Users Also Have To Pay To Retain Blue Tick? Here’s What We Know

Elon Musk has recently announced that the users will soon get the blue tick on Twitter for $8/Month.

By Ashish Singh
Wed, 02 Nov 2022 10:06 AM IST
Minute Read
After announcing Twitter Blue for $8/month for the users who want a blue tick for the profile, Elon Musk is facing a backlash on social media platforms including Twitter. Responding to the trolls, Musk tweeted “Please continue complaining but Twitter Blue tick will cost everyone $8/month”.

This came after Elon Musk announced that the micro-blogging platform will charge $8/month for the Twitter subscription yesterday. It will let the users get a verified tick for their profile along with some new features. Taking to Twitter, he mentioned. “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.”

While this has become a huge question for the users who already have a bluetick on their profile, will they also have to pay for Twitter Blue or not? According to the reports, Twitter may give the existing blue tick users a window of 21 days to subscribe and if not done, the user may lose the verified mark from their profile.

However, the reports also mention that the price for the subscription may differ from country to country, and people who opted for the plan may see half of the existing ads and get priority in replies and mentions.

Elon Musk also mentions that this would help the platform to get rid of the bots, spam, and scams. In a response to a tweet, Musks also explained the profitability as well and said, "We must find a way to pay the bills. Twitter can't solely rely on sponsors. Consider $8." further, "Before this is put into action, I will go into more detail about the justification. The bots and trolls can only be eliminated in this way," after getting trolled for the introduction of this plan.

