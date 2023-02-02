‘Why Do They Call It Galaxy’: OnePlus Trolls Samsung For ‘Astronomical Pricing’ Of S23 Series

OnePlus took a jibe at Samsung's recently launched Galaxy S23 Ultra which was launched globally during the Samsung Unpacked 2023 event.

In a series of tweets, one Plus talked about the latest launch of the Galaxy series . It slammed Samsung for manufacturing great vacuums, dishwashers, TVs, microwaves, washers, and air purifiers. It also took a swipe at the Korean giant for making an expensive smartphone with a new 200 MP primary camera sensor.

Taking to Twitter, OnePlus jokingly said, "Why do they call it the Galaxy"? The Chinese company then responded to its own question and wrote, "Astronomical pricing." It also joked about Samsung not providing a charger in the box.

Why do they call it the Galaxy? Astronomical pricing. #SamsungUnpacked — OnePlus➕ (@OnePlus_USA) February 1, 2023

Not only this, but OnePlus was smart enough to advertise the OnePlus 11 5G in its tweets. It mentioned that the upcoming smartphone of the company will not be overpriced, unlike the Pro, Max and Ultra variants of the smartphones.

Meanwhile, the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 is available at Rs 74,999 with the base variant of 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. On the other hand, the smartphone 8GB RAM with 256GB variant cost Rs 79,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is priced at Rs 94,999 for the base variant of 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the top-end variant of the Galaxy S23 Plus with 8GB RAM with 512GB storage is priced at Rs 1,04,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been launched in four colours including Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender. In India, the devices will be sold by Samsung.com and other merchants from February 17, 2023.

The Phones are available for pre-booking and the company would start the delivery by February 17, 2023.