Why Brazil Fined Apple Again For USD 19 Million Over iPhones?

The tech giant Apple gets fined $19 million by São Paulo state court (Brazil) for not selling the iPhones with the chargers after a lawsuit was filed by the Brazilian Consumers' Association. It is a group of borrowers, consumers and taxpayers.

Not only limited to the fine, the jury has also ordered the tech giant to provide all the customers who purchased iPhone 12/13 (in the last 2 years) with a charger. Additionally, the company is ordered to add a charger in the box itself from now onwards.

According to Barron's, the judge in the lawsuit mentioned- not including chargers in the box of phones should not happen and called it "an abusive practice” that forces consumers to buy a second product in order for the first to work". Apple has been discussing the issue with Brazilian authorities since a while now. In 2021, São Paulo's Procon-SP consumer protection agency fined Apple about $2 million for removing the power adapter from the iPhone 12, telling the company that it violated Brazil's consumer protection code.

Earlier last month, Brazil’s Ministry of Justice announced an order that stops Apple from selling iPhones that do not include a charger in the box.

Last month, Brazil’s Ministry of Justice issued an order that revokes Apple from selling its iPhones which don't come with a power adapter. The company was also fined $2.38 million and ordered the deregistration of its iPhone 12 with Brazil's national telecommunications authority. The tech giant has also appealed against this decision.

This all came after Apple stopped providing the power adapters as a part of its green environment mission. The company also highlighted that the decision would save 861,000 tons of copper, zinc and tin. However, the Brazilian Ministry of Justice countered Apple by mentioning that the company can achieve its environmental goals by doing something else, like providing USB-C ports instead of lightning ports.

Recently, the EU has also ordered all the gadget manufacturers to provide USB-C type ports as a standard on every device possible. It includes phones, laptops, and airpods. The EU has given 2 years to all the manufacturers.