Who Is Sriram Krishnan, The Man Helping Elon Musk Run Twitter

Elon Musk has included Indian-origin executive Sriram Krishnan in his core Twitter team to bring changes in the microblogging site. Krishnan was employed at Twitter last year, and now he will be helping the Tesla chief in his vision and ambitious plan of monetising the social media giant.

On October 31, Krishnan took to Twitter to announce that he will be helping out Musk temporarily. Krishnan is an Indian-American investor and partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. He has earlier guided many product teams including those of Facebook, Yahoo, Snap and Twitter.

Krishnan was born in Indian middle class family in Chennai. He always wanted to buy a computer and his life turned out well when he finally persuaded his father to buy him a computer. He learned coding basics from several coding books since he did not have internet access. His interest pushed him towards making a career in information technology.

He did his graduation from Chennai-based SRM Engineering College, Anna University, during 2001-2005. Krishnan started working at Microsoft where he served as a program manager for Visual Studio. At Facebook, he built the Facebook Audience Network, a competitive platform against Google’s advertisement technologies.

He also built ad tech platform at Snap. Krishnan moved to Washington to work with Microsoft till 2011 on various application programming interfaces and services for Windows Azure.

Later, he joined Twitter as senior director of product and he worked on developing core user experience. He improved the working of Twitter by driving a 20 per cent annual user growth rate and launching a redesigned home page and events experience. In addition to Twitter, he has guided product and engineering teams at Meta and Microsoft.

Since Musk took over Twitter, he fired Indian-origion CEO Parag Agrawal, accusing him for misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts and spam bots on the social media platform.

Musk tweeted, “The Bird Is Freed”, but also asked users to pay USD 8 for blue tick verification. Krishnan has remained an admirer of Musk and he also described Musk as "inspirational person and an iconic founder".

According to some reports, Musk took Krishnan on board as a cryptocurrency expert to integrate his doge bitcoin with Twitter. There are also speculations that he could become the next Twitter CEO.