When Will GTA 6 Launch? Microsoft Has An Answer For All The Gamers

There are several rumours and reports floating around the much-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) on the internet. Where speculation hints that the Rockstar Games could launch the title in the year 2024, the tech giant Microsoft has also hinted that the game could be available for gamers by 2024. In the latest response to the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) regarding its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, an American video game developer, Microsoft in a statement said that it is also expecting the game to launch in 2024.

On the other hand, Rockstar has not made any official statements regarding its much-awaited gaming title. Notably, its GTA V was a huge success and is still considered among the best gaming titles now.

Moreover, Sony is trying to block the Microsoft deal. Microsoft said, “Activision Blizzard's ability to put Call of Duty titles on Game Pass for a number of years is restricted by the agreement between the two companies”.

It's entirely possible that Microsoft, as the primary platform owner that it is, has inside knowledge of Rockstar's plans for GTA 6, but it's also possible that when it says that GTA 6 is anticipated to release in 2024, it's merely referring to reports and rumours that are available to the general public.

GTA 6's release date and even a target year have not been officially announced by Rockstar or its parent company Take-Two. Even if it is a smokescreen of popular games intended to cover Call of Duty, the fact that Microsoft shared these claims in an official report without disputing them seems noteworthy in and of itself.

Recently, approximately 90 videos of the game's early development were leaked on the internet, prompting Rockstar Games to respond that a third-party trespasser had illegally entered their server and downloaded sensitive information.