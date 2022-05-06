New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Meta-owned WhatsApp is one of the most popular and used messaging applications in India which connects billions of people. This messaging app allows you to send media files including audios, documents, videos, pictures, GIFs, stickers, etc. Moreover, it allows the user to make video and audio calls as well. Recently, WhatsApp rolled out its digital payment service. Now, it has announced another new feature. WhatsApp will roll out the new reactions feature.

With the help of this reaction feature, the users can respond to messages with six emojis like love, sad, laugh, thanks and surprise. WhatsApp may add more emoticons in the future. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg announced the news on Facebook. He wrote, "Reactions on WhatsApp start rolling out today". He added thumbs up, heart, laughing, surprised, sad and gratitude emotions in the post.

To use the WhatsApp reaction feature, the users have to long-press on any chat. Then the emojis will appear and the user can select any emoji they want to react to instantly. This feature is also available on Facebook and Instagram.

Recently, WhatsApp also announced that the users will be able to add 32 other users in a single video call. Earlier, the video call was only limited to 8 people. Moreover, they also announced that the users will be able to send files up to 2GB.

WhatsApp also announced a new 'Communities feature' for its platform which is aimed to enable users to organize their groups and to have multiple groups under one umbrella. “Communities on WhatsApp will enable people to bring together separate groups under one umbrella with a structure that works for them. That way people can receive updates sent to the entire Community and easily organize smaller discussion groups on what matters to them," wrote WhatsApp in a blog post.

