New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Whatsapp was available for iOS and Android users, however, now the company has launched its new application for Mac and Windows PC users. This is done for easy access for the users who were demanding the makers from long to make a separate instant messaging application for laptop and computer.

How to use

First of all, the user has to search the WhatsApp web page on the Internet.

Where you have to click on WhatsApp Web And Desktop.

After this, a page will open, where you have to click on Download for Windows (64-BIT).

After this, the WhatsApp Setup file of 164MB will be downloaded.

Clicking on this 164MB file will have to be installed.

After this, WhatsApp can be used on laptop and computer easily.

WhatsApp can be pinned to the toolbar.

What are the Benefits

From long, people have been demanding separate Whatsapp application for Mac and Windows, now, on the eve of New Year, the company has introduced a new application. The users will be able to use instant messaging application very easily, they can pin the Whatsapp to the taskbar and can log-in and log-out from there. They can also view the status of the new application. Not just this, they will also receive updates which will improve and enhance their application just like users do on phones.

Meanwhile, the company is soon going to launch new features to enhance the messaging experience, including, Multi-device support, Calling via WhatsApp Web and desktop app, Read later, Join missed group calls, Mute video and WhatsApp Insurance.

As per reports, some of these features are presently in development, while others are reportedly being tested in a beta form, that is soon they might get launched. Also, WhatsApp makers were spotted testing voice and video calls for its web and desktop version.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv