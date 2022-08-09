WhatsApp's Latest Update Allows You To Delete Messages Even After 2 Days

Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp has recently confirmed that it will now allow its users to delete messages up to two days after they are sent.

WhatsApp on Tuesday took to Twitter and made this announcement. "Rethinking your message? Now you’ll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send," wrote the messaging platform on its Twitter handle.

With this, WhatsApp users can now delete a message up to two days and 12 hours after sending it. Earlier, it permitted its users to delete the messages for up to 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds.

Meanwhile, the platform will soon release a new feature that will allow group admins the ability to delete messages for everyone. WhatsApp is rolling out a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.22.17.12 and that will let group admins delete any message for everyone.

However, it must be noted that this latest update will be available to all the users, but only if you and the other person you are sending messegages have updated to the latest version of the app. If you delete a message for everyone after one hour has passed, it may not get reflected for users who have not updated to the latest version of the app.

Additionally, there's no way to know if the texts you deleted, have been deleted for everyone.

The Meta-owned platform is also working on letting users edit their text messages for a future update of the app. Recently, a screenshot shared by the website showed that the messaging platform is developing a new option to let users fix any typo after sending a message.

Earlier, in July it also launched a feature that allows its users to transfer their chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa.