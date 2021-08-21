New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has purportedly started working on the 2.0 version of Multi-Device Support again. As per some media reports, it is believed that the app will soon allow users to add iPad as a new linked device.



The messaging app, WhatsApp has given early access to the multi-device support feature for beta testers. Through this, Beta testers can give appropriate feedback about this new feature. Based on the Beta testers feedback, WhatsApp will consider the stable rollout.



After the release of the Multi-Device Support feature, it revealed that it would soon add support for WhatsApp Web, Portal, desktop and phone as well as iPad. The company has mentioned that the feature will only support 1 and 4 other secondary devices. With this, the messaging app has finally added iPad support for beta testers.



The Wabetainfo report states that WhatsApp is now working on multi-device 2.0 and users can use the iPad as a new linked device. This feature will just not be added to the iPad but also in Android tablets. This feature is currently under development and will be made available in future updates.



When the company announced the multi-device, it became a concern for many users that whether the feature would replace WhatsApp Web. The company responded to the concern by saying that WhatsApp web is an essential platform for Web users, so it will not be replaced.



The messaging app has been working on the multi-device feature since 2019. This feature is now available for beta testers however a stable rollout is yet to be done for every WhatsApp user. According to Multi-Device Support, this feature will let users log in from four different devices using a single account.



Users have to scan the QR code from the primary device to log in to the other devices. Though the messaging company is yet to announce that the company will include support for the iPad as well. One of the best things about this feature is that users did not need an active internet connection on their primary device to use the messaging app on a secondary device.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen