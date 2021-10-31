New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging app, has become an essential part of our lives as it helps users send pictures, voice messages and videos. However, in its recent update, WhatsApp shared a list of Android and iOS devices where the popular messaging app will stop working from November 1.



With this, people, who have not saved their chats in backups, are also at the risk of losing them. The change will impact those users who are using old versions of both operating systems. According to Meta, WhatsApp will stop working on Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich.



Whereas in the case of Apple, WhatsApp will not work on iOS 9 or lower operating system. The messaging application has also shared a list of smartphones that fall under this category.



Here is the list of these phones:



Apple:



iPhone 6, iPhone 6s plus, iPhone SE



Android (based on phone manufacturer):



LG: Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II, Dual Optimus L5, Best L5 II, Optimus L5, Dual Best L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7, Dual Best L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact Optimus F3, Best L4 II, Best L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD, Optimus 4X HD and Optimus F3Q.



Huawei: Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, and Ascend D2.



Samsung: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core, and Galaxy Ace 2.



ZTE: Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo.



Sony: Xperia Miro, Xperia Neo L, and Xperia Arc S.



Apart from these brands, there are some other phones as well which belong to lesser know brands like Alcatel, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, and Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820 UMi X2, Run F1, THL W8.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen