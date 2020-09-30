WhatsApp will soon be introducing the features for which we all have been waiting. From multi-device support to history sync, these features are likely to launch soon.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: WhatsApp is among one of the frequently used instant messaging applications in India. The company keeps on releasing the new updates to give a better experience to its users. It will be soon updating new features that will allow users to use multi-device support, storage control and others. Check out the upcoming features of messaging application WhatsApp in detail.

Storage Control: WhatsApp users are facing trouble with the storage design in the application. It did not allow you to keep your messages and media stored according to your choice. Either you have to delete data one by or remove the entire folder. According to WABetaInfo, users will soon get a better design on storage control.

Multi-device support: Currently, users cannot use Whatsapp on multiple devices. You have to logout from one device if you want to open your account in another similar device. This feature will appear with the name Linked Device.

Vacation mode: This feature will allow the users to keep the archived chats on mute even while receiving the new messages. According to a report by WABetaInfo, this feature was about to release earlier but Whatsapp stopped the development. Now, the company is planning to launch it.

History sync: The Linked Device feature will also help the user to transfer the data from one device to another. Simply, if you are using WhatsApp in two different devices, then both the device will be able to store the backup of your data. You can also copy your data from one device to another.

Search on web: WhatsApp has introduced this feature to avoid the spread of misinformation among the users. This feature has already been made available in some countries and is likely to launch in India soon. This add on will show a magnifying glass along with a forwarded message. By clicking on that magnifying glass, the user will be redirected to the web search.

