New Delhi | Jagarn Technology Desk: WhatsApp is one of the most preferred and widely used messaging applications. The app allows its users to do plenty of things just with a single tap. One can send messages, audio, and video and even can make payments as well. Now, the application is also working on a new feature named edit feature. The application is testing the edit button on the app's beta version.

Earlier, if users have sent a wrong message then they only had the option of deleting it. However, now with this feature, users will get the opportunity to edit their messages. This feature will make it possible to amend texts after they have been sent.

According to WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned platform is now working on letting users edit their text messages for a future update of the app and this feature is under development so it is not ready to be released to beta testers. A screenshot shared by the website showed that the messaging platform is developing a new option that will let users fix any typo after sending a message.

Probably there won't be an edit history to check previous versions of edited messages but since this feature is under development, their plans may change before releasing the feature, the report said.

In addition, details about the time window to let people edit their messages are unknown at the moment. WhatsApp is working on bringing the feature to WhatsApp beta for iOS, Android, and desktops. Recently, a report said that it banned over 16.6 lakh bad accounts in India in April in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021. The platform banned over 18 lakh such accounts in the country in March.

It also received 844 grievance reports in April within the country, and the accounts "actioned" were 123.

(With IANS inputs)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen