New Delhi| Jagran Technology Desk: Popular messaging service WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that enables users to get in-app notifications. In this feature, the notification or alerts will appear in two different methods to the users while they have the app opened on their phone. This feature is currently available to the users with the iOS version of the app. It is reported that android users too will soon get this feature. Further details on this new feature are expected shortly from the company.

Reports also suggest that WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would let users mute their videos before sending them to their contacts or putting them up as statuses.

How to check the availability of this feature for iOS users in India?

Step 1: Go to the settings bar.

Step 2: Click on the notification tab.

Step 3: Now, see if there is an In-App notification option available.

Step 4: The next step is to select the format in which you want to receive the notification-- the available options are None, Banners and Alerts.

WhatsApp explained the new In-app notification feature and said that the banners that appear at the top of the screen and go away automatically, while Alerts "requires action before proceeding." Likewise, the None option available means that the user will not receive any in-app alerts while they have the application opened. The users also have the option to choose Sound and Vibrate options.

On the other hand, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature called Read Later. The features tracker notes that this feature is the replacement of the Archives Chats feature. “Read Later” is an improved version of “Archived Chats”, that includes the Vacation Mode, to keep in your archive all archived chats, even when new messages arrive. But there is more: when a chat is in your “Read Later”, you won’t receive notifications from it,” Wabetainfo said in its blog.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma