WhatsApp's New ‘Call Link’ Feature Will Allow 32 Users To Join Audio Or Video Call

In a recent Facebook post, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that WhatsApp users will soon have an option of ‘Call Links’. Just like Google Meet, Facetime, Zoom, and other video calling platforms, the users will be able to share a link where the other users can join an audio or video call just with a tap on the link. Adding on to that, WhatsApp will now support 32 users on a group video call. Previously only eight users were allowed to join the group conference call.



The reason for adding this feature would be to make group video calls more convenient. It is expected that users can get their hands on this feature within a week.



Once updated on the app, the user can find the option to create the call links in the call tabs. After tapping on the create call links, one will be able to share links for both the group audio and video calls. The link can be shared on the other platform which makes it even more convenient for users to join with a single tap.



In the post, Mark Zuckerberg also added that they are testing one more feature which will allow the users to start end-to-end encrypted calls for up to 32 people. But he did not mention any timeline for when this will be seen.



According to WhatsApp, in case a group has more than 32 users, the creator of the link will have to choose who can be added to the call and who can be removed from the call.