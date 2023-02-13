WhatsApp Users Can Soon Share Up To 100 Images At A Time, Feature Testing Begins

META-Owned WhatsApp reportedly has begun rolling out a new feature which will allow users to share a higher number of media within the chats. The messaging app has been spotted working to enable users to send upto 100 images within the media picker within the application, which was earlier limited to only 30, reported WABetaInfo.

This feature is useful as users will finally be able to share full albums, making it easier to share memories and moments.

The ability to share up to 100 media within the chats is available for some beta testers after installing the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app and is expected to roll out to more people over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, this new feature of a higher number of file-sharing features is now available for some WhatsApp beta testers, and the platform expects to release it to other users soon. On the other hand, the report also suggested that for some users, the update may activate for version 23.3.0.73 or 23.3.0.74.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to send images in their original quality, on Desktop beta. When the feature will be available to the beta testers, they will still be able to send images using the standard compression method, which will be useful for those who want to save storage space.

Last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on this feature for Android beta. The feature will provide users more control over the quality of photos they send, especially when sending the photo in its original quality is necessary.