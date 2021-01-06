WhatsApp is going to take virtual communication to a new level by adding these new features.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Amid the COVID-19 situation, WhatsApp gained greater importance as it added many new features making the communication easier and fun. In the year 2020, the app catered to people belonging to all walks of life such as for professional work, catching up with friends or families.

WhatsApp introduced features such as expended WhatsApp group voice and video calls, WhatsApp Payment, the dark-mode, forever mute for WhatsApp groups and disappearing messages. Adding these features WhatsApp data suggested a significant spike in the usage too.

According to research firm Statista, in October 2020, WhatsApp witnessed 2 billion active users globally followed by Facebook Messenger with 1.3 billion active users. At the third place is WeChat with 1,3 billion active users.

Seeing such huge growth WhatsApp is soon going to launch new features for iPhone, Android and WhatsApp web users across the globe.

Check out below:

WhatsApp on Multiple devices: This is one of the big news for all the users because if this feature is added then users will be able to log in their account not just in the phone but also in tablet, computer, etc at the same time. This feature is under beta testing currently and it can be expected this year.

WhatsApp Payments: The makers are going to expand the functionality as in December, they are collaborating with financial institutions to offer micro-insurance products to all users. WhatsApp is in talks with SBI and HDFC Pensions for some products.

WhatsApp Calling from desktop: Currently, Whatsapp Web and WhatsApp desktop doesn't offer 'calling' facility to the users. However, now the company is planning to add this feature is not just WhatsApp Web but also WhatsApp apps for macOS and Windows 10. Well, the fact that WhatsApp doesn't offer this function on computing devices means they have given up a lot of ground to the likes of Microsoft, Google Meet and Zoom teams for group voice and video calls in particular.

