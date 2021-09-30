New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: WhatsApp on Thursday unveiled the ₹ symbol in its chat composer to make sending Payments using WhatsApp easier for users in India. WhatsApp also announced that the Camera icon in Composer now lets users scan any QR code to enable paying at more than 20 million stores in India.

With these latest updates, Payments on WhatsApp becomes more inclusive and intuitive as users can now send money using two of the most iconic and recognizable symbols all within the WhatsApp chat composer. The Rupee symbol (₹) rollout has begun and would soon be available to users all over India, in the coming weeks.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Festival, Manesh Mahatme - Director Payments, WhatsApp India, said, “We believe true inclusion is when customers don’t have to navigate their way through their phone to make a payment. An arrival point is when payments just “fit” into a customer’s intrinsic behaviour. Hundreds of millions of customers send WhatsApp messages every day. Spend many minutes on WhatsApp. Take a picture and send pictures. We want to make sending money as easy and simplified as sending a message.”

India is leading the digital payments revolution:

Speaking about what it takes to build ‘digital payments for Bharat’, Manesh said, “Smartphones, data and tech innovations of the last decade are foundational contributors that are leading India into a fintech revolution.” He added, “India is just at the start of its digital payments journey. More than 80% of consumer spending continues to be in cash. 2/3rds of India is still rural, and will see benefits of digital innovations in the years to come. ‘Bharat’ needs simple solutions that remove the friction to learn ‘How to Pay’, an inclusive product that is simple, relatable and easy to access for rural and urban users alike and a platform like WhatsApp that they can trust, to drive adoption.”

Bringing WhatsApp’s digital payments vision alive for Bharat’s next wave of 500 million digital payment users :

Manesh further elaborated on the vision for India by saying, “WhatsApp’s vision is to empower every Indian with access to payments and financial services, thereby accelerating economic empowerment and financial inclusion. For cultivating and onboarding the next 500 million to the digital payments ecosystem, users need to be driven by simplicity, trust and inclusivity.”

