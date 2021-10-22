New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Facebook-owned WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging apps across the globe and has above one billion monthly users. The application allows people to share media files like videos, photos, texts and GIFs. Apart from that, the application also provides various features to its users such as, making online payments, uploading status among others.

WhatsApp status has become one of the most common ways to share thoughts, photos, and videos that all your contacts can easily watch. But, with some secret tricks, one can watch their contact’s WhatsApp status without even appearing on their viewer's list.

The messaging app offers several features to its users, and among them is read receipts. With the help of this particular feature, people get to know that their messages have been read and status has been viewed. However, if the read receipt feature is turned off then people will no longer be able to see who has read their message as the blue tick will not appear and viewed their status.

Here's how you can secretly view someone's WhatsApp Status

Step 1: Open your WhatsApp app.

Step 2: On the top right side of the home screen, you will find three dots -- tap on them

Step 3: Now, there will be a variety of options on your screen -- tap on the setting option

Step 4: Now select the account option

Step 5: Click on the privacy option of the app

Step 6: Disable Read Receipt feature

Step 7: Once the read receipt feature is disabled, your contacts will no longer be able to see your name in the viewer list of the status

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen