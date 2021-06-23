Announcing these changes to its commercial tools Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday that the company would also introduce personalized advertisements in its Shops service based on the user shopping behaviour.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Social networking service, Facebook is expanding its “shop” feature to its messaging app WhatsApp in several countries. This new feature will also be available in the Facebook Marketplace of the United States.

Announcing these changes to its commercial tools Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday that the company would also introduce personalized advertisements in its Shops service based on the user shopping behaviour. Here’s all you need to know about Facebook’s plan to expand the Shop feature to WhatsApp.

Facebook Shop enjoys a huge user base of 300 million monthly users

The social media giant has more than 300 million monthly Shop visitors and about 1.2 million monthly active Shops. With this new expansion of the Shops features to WhatsApp, Facebook is trying to push into the e-commerce business.

Click, search and shop; enjoy easy shopping

Earlier, Zuckerberg had said that e-commerce is one of the company's three key areas of focus, along with augmented and virtual reality. He also said that in the coming months the company would test an artificial intelligence tool called 'visual search' using which users can click pictures of an item from its photo-sharing site Instagram and find similar products on Shops. Users will also be able to search photos from their camera roll via this tool.

Amazon, Flipkart may get a setback

As Facebook is trying to establish its foot in the e-commerce industry with the help of its subsidiaries like WhatsApp and Instagram, it may come as a big blow to the existing e-commerce giants –Amazon and Flipkart. The huge user base of Facebook and its other two platforms (Instagram and WhatsApp) can prove to be elemental in its success.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan