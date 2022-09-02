WhatsApp To Stop Working On These iPhones From October 24 | Check Details

WhatsApp keeps launching new updates. The meta-owned app has been working to launch a bunch of interesting features in order to enhance the experience of its users. now, in a recent report, WhatsApp has announced something for iPhone users.

As per the reports, some older models of iPhones may stop supporting WhatsApp from October 24. So, iPhone users are advised to update their phones if they are using an older version or look for an alternative online messaging application.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will drop support in a few versions of Android and iOS as the company needs to introduce certain functions that may not work in the older operating system.

"WhatsApp is always used to dropping the support for some versions of Android and iOS, in order to let the company introduce certain functionality that may not work on old operating systems. In this case, WhatsApp is now planning to drop the support for iOS 10, iOS 11, iPhone 5, and iPhone 5C over the coming months," the report said.

“If you’re using iOS 10 or iOS 11, you need to update to iOS 12 in order to continue using WhatsApp: it means you can still continue using WhatsApp on iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6S, but you need to update your iOS version. Unfortunately, WhatsApp will no longer be compatible with iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C since iOS 12 is not available for these devices,” it added.

However, the information also mentioned that if users will update the latest version of iOS, they will benefit from the most updated security patches.

"Removing the support for certain iOS versions is needed to support the latest features implemented on WhatsApp. By updating to a recent iOS version, you also benefit from the most updated security patches, so it is always recommended to update iOS," it informed.

Along with the report, WhatsApp also shared a screenshot that said, "Update to the latest version of iOS to continue using WhatsApp. WhatsApp will stop supporting this version of iOS after October 24, 2022. Please go to Settings> General, then tap Software Update to get the latest iOS Version."