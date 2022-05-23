New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Soon, WhatsApp will stop supporting old iOS on iPhones and the app will stop working on those phones. As per a report of WABetaInfo, Whatsapp will soon stop supporting iOS 10, and iOS 11 and it is now warning iPhone users that they need to update their iPhones in order to keep using WhatsApp.

According to WABetaInfo, the messaging app will stop providing its services to old iOS after October 24th, 2022. The same can also by viewing the WhatsApp Help Center which mentions iOS 12 and newer versions as supported and recommended operating systems, with no mention of earlier versions of iOS.

To avoid this, users will need to go to Settings> General, then tap Software Update to get the latest iOS version in case thier phone is running an older iOS version. iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c smartphones still run on iOS 10 and iOS 11. But, users who own an iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, or iPhone 6s running iOS 12 don’t have to worry for now, as the company will keep supporting them.

Meanwhile, the update has come a few days after, WhatsApp tested a feature to allow users to download their account information without having to use the application on their phones. While it already allows users to download all the information it collects about them, it is still only available on mobile unless you are on a particular beta version of the desktop interface.

Also, a few weeks ago, the messaging app WhatsApp had begun testing a feature that allows users to silently leave groups without notifying all the other users in the said group. Once that update gets a wider rollout, you would be able to leave any WhatsApp group you want and only the admin of the group would be notified of your departure.

Posted By: Ashita Singh