WhatsApp To Soon Roll Out 'Hide Online' Feature For Both Android And iOS Users| Details

The most used instant messaging platform has rolled out many features and is planning to roll out many more features to ensure the privacy and security of its users. As per reports, WhatsApp may soon come up with a hide online feature for those who do not want to show their friends, family, and colleagues that they are using the platform.

The platform tells the contacts that the user was online or even gets the time when they were last active on the platform. However, the company has given the option via which the user can hide the last seen but cannot hide the ‘online’ tag. Keeping this in mind, the company has announced the ‘Hide Online’ feature in August.

Follow these steps to hide your last seen:

1. On your phone, open the WhatsApp application.

2. Navigate to the Settings area.

3. Click Account and choose Privacy.

4. Select Online and Last Seen.

5. Choose the appropriate answer under "Who can see my last seen."

6. Select "Same as last seen" from the "Who can see when I'm online" section.

The platform has over 2 billion active users and it has become evident that the company is trying to prove that all the allegations that were based on security and privacy are baseless.

Recently, the company has rolled out the much-awaited ‘communities’ feature which will let the user create a community from scratch or manage the groups using the feature. The aim of introducing this feature is to have meaningful conversations and make the transition of switching groups more easy and fast.

With this feature, the platform also gets call links, increased group participants, in-chat polls, 32-person video calls, and more.