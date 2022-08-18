WhatsApp To Soon Prevent Users From Taking Screenshot Of 'Once View Media'

Meta-owned WhatsApp will soon prevent users from taking screenshots of 'once view' images and videos. As per media reports, Whatsapp started testing screenshot blocking on the Android beta to prevent users from taking screenshots to view once images and videos.

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced three new privacy features on WhatsApp, giving users more control over their conversations and adding layers of protection when messaging.

Screenshot blocking was one of that features and was under development on WhatsApp beta for iOS, and has not been spotted on Android beta by the WhatsApp beta tracker website WABetaInfo.

"WhatsApp is working on a new presentation screen that introduces the new version of view once: thanks to this new version, it is impossible to take screenshots to view images and videos," the website said on Thursday.

"We'll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations," Zuckerberg had said.

When the recipient tries to take a screenshot to view images and videos, the screenshot will be automatically blocked but the sender will not receive any notification.

However, a user can still take a photo by using a secondary phone or camera. New features allow WhatsApp users to exit group chats without notifying everyone, control who can see when you're online and prevent screenshots on view once messages.

Meanwhile, Whatsapp is also testing a new feature that will let users undo deleted messages. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a new update to selected users through the Google Play Beta Program, which lets users recover messages deleted by them.

(With Agencies Inputs)